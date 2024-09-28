LA Metro

Man killed in LA Metro bus hijacking was going home from work at Dodger Stadium

The family of Anthony Rivera told the NBC4 I-Team they want justice and safety for others riding LA’s buses.

By Eric Leonard

The mother and family of the man murdered during the hijacking of an LA Metro bus told NBC4’s I-Team they’re devastated by his death and want to make sure no one else using public transit becomes the victim of violence.

"I just want justice for my boy,” said Teresa Flores, the mother of 48-year-old Anthony Rivera, who died early Wednesday after he was shot during the bus takeover, pursuit, and standoff.

Flores said her son, who was riding the Metro bus to commute home, was a generous person who often put others’ needs ahead of his own.“Very friendly, very giving,” she said. 

“If he had his last dollar he would give it to you."

She said police told the family Rivera had offered his property to the gunman who’d hijacked the bus.

“’Whatever you want, I have it here,’” Flores said, "and the man just turned around and shot him.”

The family said Rivera had served in the California National Guard and was working as a parking attendant at Dodger Stadium.

"He doesn't make enough money to support a vehicle to get back and forth, he hasn't for a while,” Rivera’s cousin Sarah Beck said.

“He was just doing everything he can to not have to rely on people giving him rides here and there.”

She said it’s unacceptable that people like Rivera, who depend on public transit, are so vulnerable to violence.

"We need change, and we understand that bus drivers need safety, we understand that, and thank goodness that they have that safety in place, but what about the passengers?,” she asked.

The LAPD said Rivera was fatally wounded during the ordeal and died at a hospital after SWAT officers stormed the bus and arrested the hijacker.

Police said 51-year-old Lamont A. Campbell was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in jail without bail.

Campbell was expected to make an initial court appearance Monday.

LA MetroDowntown LA
