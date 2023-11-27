The parents of an LA County Deputy murdered in Palmdale plan to sue the County, accusing the Sheriff's Department and County executives of knowingly endangering the lives of law enforcement officers by forcing deputies to work excessive amounts of overtime due.

Michael and Kim Clinkunbroomer, the parents of Dep. Ryan Clinkunbroomer, said in a government claim filed Monday, the mandatory overtime hours, needed for the Sheriff's Department to maintain minimum staffing levels, caused their son to become so fatigued as to be unable to defend himself.

"Disregarding the safety of his troops, Sheriff Luna continues to force his deputies work mind-numbing overtime resulting in Ryan’s death and the likely death of other deputies," the claim said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claim or the substance of its allegations.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A government claim is typically required before a lawsuit can be brought in state court.

Dep. Clinkunbroomer, 30, and newly engaged to be married, was shot to death in an ambush-style attack that took place on Sierra Highway, just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's station, on Saturday, September 16.

Security video shows a car pulling alongside Clinkunbroomer's black-and-white cruiser at a red light, before the car drives away and Clinkunbroomer's SUV begins to roll into the intersection.

The government claim said Dep. Clinkunbroomer was shot by the man driving the car, and the bullet was fired through the open window of the patrol SUV which then struck the Deputy in the head.

"Ryan was forced to work 100+ hours of overtime each month," the claim said.

"Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer (like other Palmdale Deputies) was physically and chronically exhausted, suffering from fatigue each month," it said.

Dep. Clinkunbroomer's fiancee, Brittany Lindsey, said he had proposed during a walk on a beach 4 days before his murder.

"All my best friends were there,' Lindsey said. "My family, his family, his best friends. It was the best day ever. If I could go back to any day, I would go back to that day."

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives arrested a 29-year-old man the Monday after the killing.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, now charged with a single count of murder, lived a short distance away from the Palmdale Station and, according to his family, had a history of mental illness, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Cataneo Salazar pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance. Jail records show he is being held with no bail and is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in January.