California DMV gears up to allow driverless trucking amid calls to hit the brakes on high-tech big rigs

The California DMV has unveiled plans to eventually allow driverless trucks on highways across the state.
As the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit first reported last year, self-driving big rigs have already been tested in other states and internationally, but California banned the use of driverless vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds until it could establish rules for how to test and permit the vehicles.
On Friday, the state rolled out its initial plan for how to do just that, which would require companies to first test their self-driving trucks with human safety drivers riding along, who could take over the wheel if needed.
"The draft regulatory framework would allow for operation of autonomous commercial motor vehicles on roads where the posted speed limit is 50 miles per hour or greater and on frontage access roads -- essentially allowing for long-hail deliveries along hub-to-hub routes and in less complex operational areas," according to documents released by the DMV. "For safety reasons, certain commercial vehicle operations are also excluded from the draft regulatory framework, including household movers, commercial vehicles used to transport passengers, oversize loads, hazardous materials, and bulk liquids requiring a tank endorsement."
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Final approval on the proposed testing and permitting process, however, could still be a long road ahead. The state first wants to get input on the proposed plan as part of a regulatory process that could take a year or even longer.
Recently approved legislation, however, could force the DMV to hit the brakes on its proposed program. Assembly Bill 2286, which received approval by legislators on Thursday, would prohibit the use of large self-driving trucks, weighing more than 10,000 pounds, on public roadways unless a human safety operators is physically present in the vehicle. The bill still requires approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vetoed similar legislation last year. Newsom called the proposal "unnecessary" since current laws already allow the state to "create the appropriate regulatory framework."
Meanwhile, hundreds of smaller self-driving vehicles continue to navigate roadways in California, mostly in San Francisco. Driverless cars first hit public roads in the state in 2014, which the DMV unveiled its initial testing program for the technology.
While Google’s sister company Waymo is the only driverless cars company currently selling rides to passengers, more than 30 other companies in the state, including Apple and Amazon’s Zoox, are in the process of testing their own driverless car technology.
Watch our entire investigative series
- Part 1: Driverless cars seek San Francisco expansion despite worries tech is unsafe
- Part 2: CPUC votes to expand driverless car operations in San Francisco
- Part 3: San Francisco city attorney files motion to pump the brakes on driverless cars
- Part 4: Google's Waymo says insurance data shows its driverless cars are safer than humans
- Part 5: Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian, tossing her into path of Cruise car in San Francisco
- Part 6: Driverless trucks and robot deliveries promise fewer traffic jams than robotaxis
- Part 7: Cruise says its robotaxis can now better detect emergency vehicles
- Part 8: California DMV orders Cruise's driverless cars off the road
- Part 9: Driverless cars immune from traffic tickets in California under current laws
- Part 10: GM's Cruise lays off nearly 25% of its workforce
- Part 11: Waymo's driverless cars surpass 7 million miles, but are they safer than human drivers?
- Part 12: Cruise probe blames poor internet, bad leadership, and "flawed" decisions for company's woes
- Part 13: Driverless Cruise car accused of almost hitting 7 yr old after similar close call involving kids
- Part 14: Cruise offers to pay $112,500 in fines to settle claims driverless car company misled regulators
- Part 15: Uber Eats now uses Waymo Self-Driving cars to offer driverless deliveries
- Part 16: Bills aimed at closing traffic ticket loophole for driverless cars get initial green light
- Part 17: School crossing guards say they've had to dodge driverless cars to avoid being hit
- Part 18: Cruise ordered to pay $112,500 in penalties for withholding info from regulators
- Part 19: Waymo waitlist over in SF, all can hail driverless cars
- Part 20: SF Mayor vows to hold driverless car companies accountable after NBC Bay Area report
- Part 21: San Francisco govt. officials meet with Waymo to discuss safety concerns near schools