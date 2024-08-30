California DMV gears up to allow driverless trucking amid calls to hit the brakes on high-tech big rigs

The California DMV has unveiled plans to eventually allow driverless trucks on highways across the state.

As the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit first reported last year, self-driving big rigs have already been tested in other states and internationally, but California banned the use of driverless vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds until it could establish rules for how to test and permit the vehicles.

On Friday, the state rolled out its initial plan for how to do just that, which would require companies to first test their self-driving trucks with human safety drivers riding along, who could take over the wheel if needed.

"The draft regulatory framework would allow for operation of autonomous commercial motor vehicles on roads where the posted speed limit is 50 miles per hour or greater and on frontage access roads -- essentially allowing for long-hail deliveries along hub-to-hub routes and in less complex operational areas," according to documents released by the DMV. "For safety reasons, certain commercial vehicle operations are also excluded from the draft regulatory framework, including household movers, commercial vehicles used to transport passengers, oversize loads, hazardous materials, and bulk liquids requiring a tank endorsement."

Final approval on the proposed testing and permitting process, however, could still be a long road ahead. The state first wants to get input on the proposed plan as part of a regulatory process that could take a year or even longer.

Driverless technology is likely to scale faster and farther when its used to transport goods instead of people, according to autonomous vehicle experts who spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit. Bigad Shaban reports.

Recently approved legislation, however, could force the DMV to hit the brakes on its proposed program. Assembly Bill 2286, which received approval by legislators on Thursday, would prohibit the use of large self-driving trucks, weighing more than 10,000 pounds, on public roadways unless a human safety operators is physically present in the vehicle. The bill still requires approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vetoed similar legislation last year. Newsom called the proposal "unnecessary" since current laws already allow the state to "create the appropriate regulatory framework."

Meanwhile, hundreds of smaller self-driving vehicles continue to navigate roadways in California, mostly in San Francisco. Driverless cars first hit public roads in the state in 2014, which the DMV unveiled its initial testing program for the technology.

While Google’s sister company Waymo is the only driverless cars company currently selling rides to passengers, more than 30 other companies in the state, including Apple and Amazon’s Zoox, are in the process of testing their own driverless car technology.

