A now-removed YouTube channel included recordings of explosions that appear to be linked to the man who authorities say blew up a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

Authorities examining the online 'footprint' of the man suspected of detonating a large bomb at a reproductive center in Palm Springs said Monday it appeared video recordings of tests of various homemade explosives had been posted on YouTube -- months before the weekend explosion.

Several law enforcement sources said it appeared the videos were linked to 25-year-old Guy Bartkus, who was identified by the FBI as the bomber and was killed in the explosion Saturday.

One recording shows what appears to be a large explosion in a desert scene played at real-time speed, then replayed in slow motion.

Another video shows a close-up of an explosive mixture labeled with the chemical compound and its explosive weight. The YouTube account was deactivated and the videos no longer appear online.

The former account's username, "indictevolution," appears on several other profiles tied to Bartkus, including social media platforms and in messages posted to a variety of online forums.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills told MSNBC that Bartkus was not on law enforcement's radar prior to the bombing, and said members of the public who had seen his messages or videos of explosions should have reported them.

FBI investigators continue to search for information after an explosion in Palm Springs over the weekend. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on May 19, 2025. 

“The mantra, see something, say something, that’s been going on for years, but I want to take it a step further: if you see it, you own it," Mills said Monday.

"If a person sees somebody in a chat room that’s talking about these kind of things, and suicidal ideations, and using explosives to blow up things, if they see it and they didn’t report it, it’s as if they were part of this morally," he said.

The FBI said it is also investigating an audio recording posted on a website that appears to be Bartkus explaining his reasons for taking his own life and targeting a fertility clinic.

The father of the 25-year-old man suspected of the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs over the weekend says his son was “brainwashed.” Christian Cazares reports for NBC4 at 5 p.m. on May 19, 2025.

