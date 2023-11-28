It was a rainy evening last fall when Bobby Hatch found a fallen tree branch next to his truck.

“So I climbed inside and looked. And through all the water drops on my windshield, I saw the spiderweb cracks all across my front windshield,” he said.

Hatch said it cost $2,400 to repair his windshield and dents on the hood. He filed a claim with the City of Pasadena to get his money back, since the tree is on city property. The city denied his claim and didn’t give a reason why.

But not long after the denial, the city tacked a “removal notice” to the tree, that stated “dead, diseased or unsafe” trees need to come down.

“Being diseased, I'm sure that was one of the main reasons that limb fell, because it was weak. I thought this can’t be real. It’s so obvious. It’s black and white. It’s your responsibility, not mine,” said Hatch.

In fact, the I-Team looked at city records and found that the city inspected the tree six months before the branch fell on Hatch’s truck. It noted the tree had “extensive mechanical damage” and a “high potential for failure.”

The I-Team pointed this out to the City of Pasadena. But it still didn’t budge. Instead, for the first time, it gave a reason for denying the claim – it said the branch fell due to rain, something out of its control.

Hatch felt that assessment contradicts the city’s previous report.

“This is not fair in my eyes,” he said.

The I-Team learned it’s hard getting Pasadena to pay a tree claim. Last year, it received 36 claims of tree damage, but paid just two. And so far this year, it’s received 38 claims, but has only paid one.

The I-Team asked Ted Lubeshkoff, a registered arborist consultant, to take a look at Hatch’s case and give his assessment of the city’s conflicting reports.

He said the damage is on the trunk of the tree, which is healing, and that has no impact on the branches.

“There’s no link between the branch falling and the condition of the trunk. So just because it has wounds doesn’t mean anything is wrong with the tree,” said Lubeshkoff.

He agrees with the city – the branch likely fell due to rain. But he believes the guidelines the city uses to evaluate trees is outdated. In fact, he doesn’t think the tree that damaged Hatch’s truck should be cut down. But, he said it’s a different story for the one next to it, also flagged by the city weeks ago.

“I’ve located a fungus at the base of the tree,” he said.

Lubeshkoff said that tree should be cut down now.

“That tree would actually be more of a high risk and I’d move that up the priority list of removing that tree almost immediately,” he said.

We asked the City of Pasadena about its possibly outdated inspection guidelines and the criteria it uses when denying or paying a claim. It didn’t respond to those questions. Instead, it just confirmed that it would still remove the tree Hatch complained about, saying the inspection was done per industry standards.

Hatch now no longer parks under either tree. He said it's not worth the risk.

“Never again. Until these trees are gone,” he said.