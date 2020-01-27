Pictures: These are the Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

An NBA legend. A daughter with extreme promise who grew up in the limelight. A college baseball coach and his wife and daughter. A girls basketball coach, and mother of three.

As a private helicopter took flight Sunday morning amid extremely foggy conditions, a ride Kobe Bryant had taken time after time, no one expected anything would go wrong.

The Sikorsky S-76B carrying nine people including the pilot was on its way to a girls basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park when it made a U-turn, flew upward, then made a steep decline. The craft crashed around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, on a rugged hillside in Calabasas, showering debris across an area the size of a football field.

In the wake of their deaths, landmarks across the nation have been lit up, members of churches have congregated for services, and moments of silence have been held.

These are the victims of the crash.