Popular plastic surgeon accused by patients of botching procedures faces new legal troubles

Laguna Beach plastic surgeon Dr. Arian Mowlavi calls himself Dr. Laguna. He regularly posts on social media.

But publishing "photos and videos of clients on websites without their consent" is one of 19 unlawful business practices alleged in a recent civil suit filed by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

"Those people that were on there, I don’t know if they had given any consent," said former employee Harmony Williams.

She said she was bothered by what she witnessed in Mowlavi's operating room. She described one incident where a patient was still under anesthesia after a Brazilian butt lift.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“He was like smacking her bottom to make it like wiggly, but just in admiration and the guys there were like, 'Yeah, dang,'" said Williams. "I actually wrote this patient and told her what happened to her when she was under anesthesia, because these people can’t protect themselves when they’re asleep."

The DA's lawsuit alleges Molwavi “touched potential patients and patients without consent.” The I-team heard the same complaints.

While I'm naked, he grabs me right underneath my breast from behind, so he’s pulling and pushing up and cinching down. Toni Arken, former patient of Dr. Mowlavi

Former patients Mcayla Sarno, Chalene Johnson and Toni Arken are among more than 30 women suing Mowlavi in a separate case for allegations including battery, medical malpractice, and negligent hiring, training and supervision.

They described what they say happened during their initial consultations with Mowlavi.

"There is no nurse, nobody that accompanies him, and there’s a large mirror and you stand in front of it," said Sarno. "And so as I’m standing there ... that’s where kind of the groping happened."

"So he grabs me about 2 inches above my vagina while I'm naked," said Arken. "He grabs me right underneath my breast from behind, so he’s pulling and pushing up and cinching down. 'This is how it’s going to look!'"

"For me it felt aggressive. It was combative, it was degrading," said Johnson.

"It was humiliating," said Sarno.

"He definitely body shames you into doing other surgeries," said Arken.

Molwavi denies their claims and has sued Johnson for defamation. Those lawsuits are on hold because Mowlavi has declared bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the suit by the Orange County district attorney also references Mowlavi's bankruptcy filing, alleging “unlawful transactions made for the purpose of avoiding financial liability ... with the transfer of $13,000,000 of real estate and personal property to his spouse ... concealing this transfer from the court and his creditors."

"I feel mutilated, and I feel lied to," said Arken

She added she never had a post-op visit with Mowlavi, and her promised recovery of a few weeks stretched to many months. The DA's complaint also alleges Mowlavi “misrepresented the recovery time and lasting effects from medical procedures.

“I couldn’t even stand up long enough to make my kids dinner," Arken said.

Arken said she felt pressure to add additional procedures and agreed to them in part because she trusted Mowlavi’s credentials and advertising.

"He’s training all these doctors; he’s written a book. I figure, it’s in Laguna Beach, that’s probably where all the major celebrities go," said Arken.

Th DA's lawsuit alleges "false and misleading advertising," citing claims in his book, “High-Definition Liposuction” and alleging "unlicensed individuals participated in and performed those surgeries" and that his “surgical facilities did not provide a safe operative and post-operative recovery center as evidenced by the large number of infections experienced by patients ... some of which required hospitalizations.”

"I looked down and I was like, 'Holy smokes, what’s going on?' My nipples are detached, they’re black and they’re oozing black," said former patient Millie Martini.

In Martini's case, her breast lift surgery with Mowlavi led to a life -threatening infection and ultimately a double mastectomy. She is also suing the doctor.

Martini says she was shocked to learn that at the time of her surgery — in August of last year — Mowlavi had already reached an agreement with the Medical Board of California for a 90-day suspension of his license that would not begin until October 2022, plus 10 years' probation, because of a patient death in 2018. Martini also learned he had paid that family a million-dollar settlement.



“The investigation by the Medical Board stemmed from an incident relating to Mowlavi’s unlicensed medical staff performing medical procedures on a patient … (who) died from complications relating to her surgery ... her autopsy revealed over 15 punctures and perforations to her kidneys.” Complaint Filed by Orange County District Attorney

That case is also referenced in the lawsuit by the OCDA:

“The investigation by the Medical Board stemmed from an incident relating to Mowlavi’s unlicensed medical staff performing medical procedures on a patient …(who) died from complications relating to her surgery ... her autopsy revealed over 15 punctures and perforations to her kidneys.”

"If I had even an inkling that these things had happened, or this woman had lost her life or that so many other women had had the similar experience where it's just so inappropriate from a sexual nature, I would never have gone to this doctor, never," Johnson said.

In January, Laguna Beach police searched Mowlavi’s office, removing computers, hard drives and boxes. Police would only say they were executing a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation. Now, a criminal investigation into Mowlavi and his business is confirmed by the Orange County District Attorney.

The civil suit by the OCDA is on hold for now, pending the outcome of that ongoing criminal investigation. A hearing is set for December.

Meanwhile the lawsuits filed by patients of Mowlavi are also still on hold because of the doctor’s bankruptcy declaration. NBC4 reached out for comment from Mowlavi and his attorneys but did not receive a reply.