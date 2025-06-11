Predator drones flown over LA protests, unrest

Video clips posted to social media by the Department of Homeland Security labeled as "DHS drone footage" appeared to confirm this week that unarmed MQ-9 Predator drones, operated by the Air and Marine Operations unit of Customs and Border Protection, conducted high-altitude surveillance of protests that followed immigration enforcement operations around downtown Los Angeles.

WATCH: DHS drone footage of LA rioters.



This is not calm. This is not peaceful.



California politicians must call off their rioting mob. pic.twitter.com/WHNPlzEJG8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 10, 2025

The video clips were watermarked with the logo of CBP Air and Marine Operations, which is the DHS unit that operates its drones and a variety of other aircraft.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the drone use.

Publicly-collected flight tracking data reviewed by NBCLA over the weekend showed an unknown aircraft, marked with a light blue icon and flight track in the image below, flying hexagonal orbits over Downtown Los Angeles at an altitude of approximately 22,000 feet, which is a flight pattern and altitude previously associated with domestic drone surveillance flights.

404media, an independent outlet focused on technology, first reported the flights, after an aviation tracker posted on X (Twitter) that air traffic controllers captured in recordings at stations along the mystery flight path made references to the presence of, "Q-9," drones in communications with other aircraft.

I've confirmed that the two targets operating in hexagonal surveillance orbits over DTLA these past 36 hours are both MQ-9s, callsigns TROY701 and 703



As 703 replaced 701, they passed each other in the airspace near Yuma, AZ where I found this needle in the haystack! Listen 📻 pic.twitter.com/MWPjFIOvgc — Aeroscout (@aeroscouting) June 9, 2025

DHS aircraft often use the callsign, "Troy," including several other DHS and CBP helicopters that conducted flights and operations around Southern California in recent days.

DHS's Air and Marine Operations Center is based at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, where flights of other manned DHS aircraft originated before arriving over Downtown Los Angeles, the flight tracking records showed.