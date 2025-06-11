Downtown LA

Predator drones flown over LA protests, unrest

The US Department of Homeland Security shared video clips labeled as drone video after flight tracking data suggested unmanned and other surveillance flights over Downtown Los Angeles

By Eric Leonard

Still image grab from DHS video posted online labelled "DHS drone video" appears to show images captured by an unmanned drone flown over protests and unrest in Downtown Los Angeles.

Video clips posted to social media by the Department of Homeland Security labeled as "DHS drone footage" appeared to confirm this week that unarmed MQ-9 Predator drones, operated by the Air and Marine Operations unit of Customs and Border Protection, conducted high-altitude surveillance of protests that followed immigration enforcement operations around downtown Los Angeles.

The video clips were watermarked with the logo of CBP Air and Marine Operations, which is the DHS unit that operates its drones and a variety of other aircraft.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the drone use.

Publicly-collected flight tracking data reviewed by NBCLA over the weekend showed an unknown aircraft, marked with a light blue icon and flight track in the image below, flying hexagonal orbits over Downtown Los Angeles at an altitude of approximately 22,000 feet, which is a flight pattern and altitude previously associated with domestic drone surveillance flights.

Screenshot via ADS-B Exchange captured on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

404media, an independent outlet focused on technology, first reported the flights, after an aviation tracker posted on X (Twitter) that air traffic controllers captured in recordings at stations along the mystery flight path made references to the presence of, "Q-9," drones in communications with other aircraft.

DHS aircraft often use the callsign, "Troy," including several other DHS and CBP helicopters that conducted flights and operations around Southern California in recent days.

DHS's Air and Marine Operations Center is based at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, where flights of other manned DHS aircraft originated before arriving over Downtown Los Angeles, the flight tracking records showed.

