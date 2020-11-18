Black Friday Shopping Strategies: How to Get the Most for Your Money

Have you started your holiday shopping? It's not even Black Friday yet, but experts say the deals have begun. Here are some shopping strategies to help you get the most for your money.

It's estimated nearly 90-percent of shoppers say they'll do most of their holiday shopping online.

"They have some great deals now, and I'm not a fan of just waiting around and shopping in person," said Meline Hovsepyan. "So I just do all my stuff online."

And now is the time to do it, according to money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. From toys to electronics to clothing - she says retailers are offering sales all throughout November.

"The reality is, there are so many online deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that you don't even have to shop that weekend," Woroch said.

And if you're afraid to buy now, thinking you might miss a deeper discount later, Woroch says not to worry. She says most stores are matching their own prices.

"I actually just did this at Target," said Woroch. "I bought something for my daughter a couple of days ago, and just realized today that they're having a special for 30% off. I called the retailer and they gave me a price adjustment."

And another reason to shop sooner than later - to avoid shipping delays. But if you do wait to buy, consider using curbside pickup. That might even save you money.

"Some stores I've even seen offer discounts when you select that option," Woroch said. "They'd rather you purchase from their local retailer and fulfill that order so they don't have to deal with the headache of shipping."

But experts say there are some items you should wait to buy in December, like expensive jewelry. That's good news for shopper Michael Lafoon, who's eyeing something pricey.

"There's a special girl in my life and I'd like to surprise her with jewelry," said Lafoon. "Maybe an engagement ring or something."

And money saving expert Michael Bomebright at DealNews says you should also wait and buy gift cards, as many stores will offer perks closer to Christmas.

"So that's something where if you buy $75 in gift cards, they might give you an additional $25 gift card for free," Bomebright said.