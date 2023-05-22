Tenant's ‘Price Is Right' Win Raises Tensions in Nearly 3-Year Rent Dispute

Maria Nicoletti and Rodrigo Vidales say they’re living in a converted shuttle bus with their two children. They drove the bus from their Virginia home to Los Angeles back in January to try and evict the tenants living in their Arcadia rental property.

The couple says they can’t afford to stay in a hotel because their tenants haven’t been paying rent throughout the pandemic, which is income they rely on. The couple believes their tenants have been taking advantage of COVID rental protections.

In the three years since the pandemic started, Nicoletti and Vidales say their tenants have paid just one month of rent, plus nearly $11,000, per a judge’s order, for their rental home. Nicoletti and Vidales say the total rent owed for that time was $89,000.

“They’re messing with a family that never did anything to them. Never. All of us are being played. We don’t know when this is going to end. Maria Nicoletti, Landlord

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The couple say they became more frustrated this past December when one of the tenants, Lisa Marie Maestas, appeared on “The Price Is Right” and won a new Chevy Camaro.

The landlords say they’re frustrated that the tenants weren’t paying rent, even though the tenants repeatedly mentioned in emails that they were working.

“When you publicly won a $27,000 car, and you’re sending me in the same breath a declaration that you can’t pay me? How is that making any sense?” said Nicoletti.

Tensions only escalated throughout the pandemic, with both sides accusing each other of neglecting the property.

The I-Team met Maestas at the rental home a few months ago. She agreed to an interview the following week. She shared dozens of emails with us, documenting her side of the story. Maestas later changed her mind, declined an interview, and told us not to contact her again.

But in those emails, Maestas and her partner accused the landlords of repeated harassment. They complained about the plumbing, mold and termites. And the backyard pool was a big issue for them. The landlords stopped paying to service it three years ago when the tenants stopped paying rent. The tenants later demanded a $4,000 reimbursement after they paid for pool service themselves.

“If I'm not receiving income, how can I pay them? And why would I pay them?” Nicoletti said.

Last August, in a hearing on the landlords’ claim for nonpayment of rent, a judge sided with the tenants about the pool, saying there was “evidence of substantial defects … primarily involved with pool maintenance and repair.” He noted that pools are breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests, as well as bacteria. He ordered a 10-percent rent reduction, but also required the tenants to pay that $11,000 to avoid eviction.

“They’re messing with a family that never did anything to them. Never. All of us are being played. We don’t know when this is going to end,” Nicoletti said.

The landlords point out that in the past three years, the tenants changed the locks on the front door, citing termite damage, but wouldn’t share the key; they filed for a restraining order against the landlords; they denied entry to real estate agents when the landlords tried to sell the house, insisting they weren’t given proper notice; and they demanded $20,000 to move out, per the county’s tenant protections.

“Why would I pay them? I have two children, why would I pay them to leave my house?” said Nicoletti.

She and Vidales say this ongoing dispute has drained them financially.

“The financial hardship is horrible. And you feel like you’re a loser because you didn’t plan this. And you can’t get out of the hole,” she said.

The landlords did finally get $60,000 from the state’s rent relief fund, but they say that didn’t cover all the past rent due. According to their records, the tenants still owe them $28,000, which includes late fees and additional rent for this year.

What we would love is to wake up and realize this was all a nightmare. Because nobody ever hurt me so badly. Maria Nicoletti, Landlord

In 2022, the tenants did find a $20,000 grant to help them pay rent. They also sent a payment for rent this past April, when the rental protections ended. However, the landlord didn’t accept any of this money because it would have prevented their ability to evict, something they’re eager to do, since for the last six years the tenants have had a month-to-month lease.

“When was I planning to support two able adults who are not related to me? That wasn’t in my plans,” Nicoletti said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nicoletti and Vidales have unsuccessfully tried to evict their tenants four times, mostly for nonpayment of rent. Their most recent attempt was tossed out by a judge because they made an error in how they served the eviction notice to the tenants.

And just recently, the tenants filed a complaint with the health department about more repairs – broken faucets, peeling paint, and suspected mold. The landlords want to do the repairs themselves, but the tenants are insisting on a licensed contractor.

Despite everything that’s happened, Nicoletti and Vidales are still determined to reclaim their home. “What we would love is to wake up and realize this was all a nightmare. Because nobody ever hurt me so badly,” Nicoletti said.