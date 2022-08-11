Car Repair Shop Owner Hogging Parking With Porsches and Ferraris Ordered to Pay Fine, Do Community Service

The owner of a car repair shop—exposed by the NBC4 I-Team to be illegally hogging street parking with fancy cars -- has been ordered by an LA Superior Court judge to pay a $1,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.

In a March 2022 investigation, the I-Team showed how Hi Tech Automotive in Silverlake was parking its customers’ Porsches, Ferraris, and Maseratis -- that were sometimes waiting for days to be repaired -- at parking meters and on residential streets, leaving little parking for residents and customers of other businesses.

It is illegal under LA’s Municipal Code for car repair shops to park customers’ cars on city streets instead of on their property.

After the I-Team’s report, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer criminally charged the owner of Hi Tech, Grigor “Koko” Bakchajian.

And since the report, Hi Tech has apparently stopped parking those fancy cars on the streets, opening up a lot of parking for area residents.

On Wednesday, a superior court judge also ordered Bakchajian to cooperate with routine inspections by the LA Department of Building and Safety to make sure the shop isn’t parking customers’ cars outside the business.

If after two years Bakchajian has complied with the judge’s orders, the criminal charges will be dropped.

The I-Team emailed, called, and texted Bakchajian’s attorney for comment, but so far has received no response.

Hi Tech isn’t the only car repair shop illegally clogging the streets. In July, the I-Team exposed another shop taking up street spots near the popular Grove at Beverly and Fairfax with its customers’ cars. That shop also says it’s stopped using streets spots since the I-Team’s report.