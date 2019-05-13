A woman said she tried to cancel a membership several times through a site that she calls glitchy, and was almost forced to fork over more money May 13, 2019.

With summertime right around the corner, you might be buying season passes to your favorite theme park. But some say they ended up in memberships they couldn't cancel, and Six Flags was even threatening to send them to collections.

Patricia Schuyler said it was Colossus that got her hooked on roller coasters.

"And now my kids love them just as much," she said.

So, the Christmas before last, Schuyler bought her four kids an annual membership to Six Flags.

"We figured we'd get them something that would last all year, not just something they'd open and forget about," she said.

A year later, the memberships were up. Schuyler was required to log onto the six flags' website to officially cancel them. But she says the website was glitchy and it wouldn't let her cancel.

"Being busy people, we tried three days in a row, and then we kind of forgot about it," she said.

But Six Flags didn't. She was billed for another month of memberships.

Schuyler said she tried to cancel again — and again — and she couldn't.

And Six Flags kept billing her, even tacking on late fees.

Schuyler was on the hook for $120.

"That would have put us back. We would have been eating rice and beans, and that's not a joke," she said.

Schuyler is not alone. Other consumers are griping online that they couldn't cancel their memberships either. Some say Six Flags even threatened collections.

The NBC I-Team reached out to Six Flags and it canceled Schuyler's memberships and wiped out her balance. in a statement, Six Flags apologized for any inconvenience.

"I was elated and grateful," Schuyler said.

Anyone who has problems canceling a membership via glitchy website should send an email to get your request of cancellation in writing.

