Viktoria Kirakosian recently replaced two water heaters in her Palisades rental property.

“They were leaking and the contractor told me that we could get a rebate if we got them replaced,” she said.

The rebates were through a Southern California Gas program that promotes energy efficient appliances. Kirakosian said she was supposed to get $800 per water heater. But her applications were denied, and Kirakosian said she couldn’t get an answer why.

“After numerous phone calls, numerous people transferring me and getting hung up and calling back again, it’s actually like a job. So I told him I was upset and was going to call Channel 4 and complain,” she said.

The NBC4 I-Team contacted SoCal Gas and Kirakosian got her money. The utility told us her applications were denied because they needed additional information, although they didn’t say what.

The I-Team wanted to know more about the rebate program, like how many customers had applied for rebates and how many were issued. The company didn’t respond to those questions.

Kirakosian’s advice to other customers fight for rebates: don’t give up.

"I’m happy I got the rebate," she said. "But I'm happy I got even with them."