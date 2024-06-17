The number of reports of illegal street races and intersection takeovers, also known as side shows, increased in Los Angeles in the first months of 2024, according to new LAPD data, and authorities said they're still struggling to find an effective solution to prevent them.

More than 176 street races were reported between January and March, up nearly 50% from the same period in 2023, and the number of takeovers rose 2% to 190, although officials cautioned the numbers were incomplete and probably low, due to a data collection upgrade underway at the LAPD.

"It's just been kind of frustrating dealing with all the street takeovers," said Michael Kirchmann, Jr., who lives close to where a takeover happened at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street that led to a crowd break-in and burglary at an auto parts store on June 9.

He said he's called city officials to urge action, and said when he's called police, it can take an hour for officers to arrive.

"I find it interesting that it's happening all over the city," he said, "Yet there's not this concerted effort between LAPD and the city council's office or the mayor to figure out what can we do to stop this?"

"It's hard enough in South L.A.," he said.

The LAPD has street racing task forces operating in different parts of the city, and according to their data, officers have been making arrests and issuing more citations.

But the Department said in its report on street takeovers prepared for the LA City Council that there are few existing laws that carry punishment or consequences serious enough to deter participation, although several local and state proposals would increase penalties.

"The lack of deterrence and accountability to recognize the seriousness of these maliciously-reckless gatherings only embolden the street takeover culture through the use of social media," the LAPD said.

Last week one alleged participant in the auto parts theft was arrested after a car chase and charged by the LA County District Attorney's Office with several felonies, including one count of organized retail grand theft.

As the I-Team reported last year city officials said physical barriers or other obstructions aimed at deterring street takeovers have been largely ineffective: certain devices didn't stop drivers from spinning cars through intersections, and other devices simply caused participants to move a block away.