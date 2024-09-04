Police detained two men Wednesday after at least one home was burglarized in Sherman Oaks as the result of a multi-agency effort aimed at catching suspected serial thieves responsible for recent break-ins across Southern California.

The men were stopped after a short pursuit along Coldwater Canyon Avenue south of Mulholland Drive, and investigators told NBCLA items believed to have been stolen from the home were found inside an Audi sedan the pair was driving.

The LAPD has been increasing patrols and focusing investigative efforts on residential burglary cases, which Department data shows have been on the rise.

Crime reports filed over the last four years show the number of burglaries in homes and apartments rose by nearly 40% from 5,173 in 2020 to 7,219 in 2023, according to the data.

Residential burglaries continued to rise in 2024, according to Chief Dominic Choi, but at a much lower rate, around 4%, as of August.

The overall burglary rate, which includes business and commercial burglaries, began to drop at the end of August, the LAPD said.

The nature of the investigation that led to Wednesday's detainments were not immediately available.

The operation involved officers and detectives from other law enforcement agencies, officials said.