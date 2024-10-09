Videos circulating on social media platforms, explaining how to steal certain models of Infiniti and Nissan cars, may be the reason a dozen of the cars were stolen, wrecked and burned by people participating in at least three street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley Saturday night.

Auto theft detectives say the online instructions are relatively easy to follow, and with a device meant for professional locksmiths, they enable thieves to create new electronic keys to unlock and start the cars in minutes.

Dozens of videos of takeovers posted on a variety of social media platforms in recent weeks show people spinning-out Infinitis in intersections around LA.

LAPD Deputy Chief Don Graham, who supervises the city's effort to stop and prevent street racing and street takeovers, said the Infiniti trend is not unlike the recent thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai models, where instructions on how to bypass the theft prevention system were shared online.

Kia and Hyundai have been retrofitting cars with improved security systems at no charge.

He said the Street Racing Task Force was in another part of the city on Saturday when the Valley takeovers began but said officers were able to gather information about the groups involved and thwarted another series of events planned for the following night by a group that had traveled to LA from San Francisco.

"The response to this can't just be a police response, we need the community's assistance," Graham said, urging people to dissuade teenage family members from participating or taking away their cars.

Five cars were burned and destroyed at Foothill Boulevard. and Paxton Street another was burned on Laurel Canyon, and another was burned on Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys. All had been stolen.

Infiniti did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the weekend thefts, but previously said, "an increase in auto thefts is an issue affecting many communities, and as thieves become more sophisticated, we are working to improve the security systems in our vehicles."

Most of the cars involved in the Valley takeovers were G36, G37, and G80 models from many different years, and authorities estimated their loss at more than $250,000.