Tree contractor takes thousands of dollars from South Pasadena family but doesn't do the job

With more winter rain around the corner, it’s a reminder for the Kloezeman family of South Pasadena that a big tree on their tenant’s property needs to come down.

“We were afraid that it would lift up, the ground would be soaked, and it would lift up and it would timber right on the back bedroom,” said Christy Kloezeman.

So when a contractor showed up at the Kloezemans' front door soliciting work, his timing was perfect.

“I thought he was a godsend because we needed these things done,” said Kloezeman.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Kloezemans hired him. He was doing business as El Cheapo Tree Service and The Weed Man. The family paid him $2,000 upfront to take down the tree. But they said he only removed some branches and then disappeared.

“I did not do my due diligence. I really didn’t. I just trusted him,” said Kloezeman.

According to the Contractors State License Board, neither El Cheapo or The Weed Man is licensed. And anyone doing tree work on your property, that costs more than $500, needs to be licensed by law.

But the state says many aren’t.

“It’s important to hire someone who’s licensed so that you have that assurance that if something goes wrong, you have recourse. If you hire an unlicensed contractor, you can still file a complaint with us, but the process of you getting any money back, anything from that contractor, is very limited,” said Katherine White with the Contractors State License Board.

By law, contractors are also limited to how much money they can collect upfront: $1,000 or 10% of the cost of the project, whichever is less. After that, you and the contractor should hammer out a payment plan.

“You want to make sure you’re putting down the correct down payment so you don’t get scammed and you’re still ensuring the project gets done. Once you pay that initial $1,000, you’re only supposed to be paying for what work has been done or what supplies have been delivered,” said White.

The Kloezemans said the contractor gave them excuses every time they asked him to finish the job or refund their money.

The I-Team also reached out to the contractor, and we got a lot of excuses, too. He said he was out of town and would finish the job when he got back. He didn’t. He later said he would give the Kloezemans a cash refund. He didn’t do that either.

Finally, he sent the Kloezemans a check. It bounced.

“We’re aware that we’re not getting a penny of this money back,” said Kimberly Kloezeman.

Now, the Kloezemans are determined to take it up in court. They hope others learn from their costly mistakes.

“We can afford it. But maybe somebody, an older lady, older than me, can have a tree in her front yard and they’ll scam her too. And that’ll make a difference between her eating and not. And that’s what makes me mad,” said Christy Kloezeman.

Tips when hiring a contractor: