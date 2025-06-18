A transient accused of murdering a 53-year-old man inside a Valley Village apartment complex in April has now been charged with murdering an elderly woman in Woodland Hills in 2022 as well as with the attempted murder of a man stabbed during a home invasion in San Fernando that same year.

Erick Escamilla, 27, was arrested last month in the Valley Village case and was being held with no bail.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an amended criminal complaint filed this week Escamilla is accused of stabbing to death 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim during a burglary at her home in Woodland Hills on Aug. 2, 2022, then attempting to burn the crime scene.

Days later, on Aug. 23, 2022, the complaint alleges Escamilla stabbed a man with a sharp object during a burglary in San Fernando.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives said Wednesday the connections between the cases came into focus in recent weeks, shortly after Escamilla was identified as the suspect in the April 26 murder of Menashe “Manny” Hidra inside his apartment on Riverside Drive in Valley Village.

The lead investigator in the 2022 murder of Ok Ja Kim, Det. Sharon Kim (no relation) “was relentless,” in pursuing leads and questioning suspected burglars as they were arrested over the last few years, said Lt. Guy Golan.

“She literally came to tears,” Golan described the moment the detective, who was reviewing the case files following Escamilla’s arrest, saw the connections between the crimes.

Golan added a specific item of evidence Det. Kim collected during the investigation in 2022 contained key clues that eventually linked the three cases together.

He said Ok Ja Kim’s family was informed about the murder charge.

The Kim family did not immediately return a message left by NBC Los Angeles.

Hidra’s family has sued the owner of the Valley Village apartment complex, alleging the building managers had failed to take appropriate action after residents made numerous complaints about prowlers, break-ins, and transients living in stairwells and on the roof.

“They’re devastated,” attorney Steve Vartazarian said of Hidra’s brother and sister on news of the additional charges in the case.

He said Hidra’s family lives in Israel and said they plan to continue to pursue the civil case.

The apartment owners have filed a cross-complaint in LA Superior Court, blaming the LAPD for failing to save Hidra when responding to several radio calls at the apartment in the days before Hidra’s body was discovered.