Federal prosecutors in LA filed drug and weapons charges Friday against a man arrested in connection with an FBI search of an RV and home in Reseda, where agents said home made gun parts, an improvised explosive device, explosive chemicals, and Nazi memorabilia were discovered.

Ryan Scott Bradford, 39, who agents described as having a, 'violent extremist ideology and intent to kill Jews,' was expected to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Friday afternoon, according to court records.

The search in the 7500 block of White Oak Ave. Thursday yielded a variety of items, agents said, including ammunition, 3d printed pistol receivers, parts to convert guns into fully automatic machine guns, 3d printers, powders and liquids presumed to be low explosive components, and one jar described as a completed improvised explosive device.

Federal agents submitted these photos of allegedly home manufactured gun components in support of the arrest of Ryan S. Bradford, who's accused of conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine and with the unlawful possession of ammunition. (US District Court photo)

Swastikas were painted on one of the 3d printers, Nazi flags, books, and Hitler posters were found, and a calendar with a handwritten New Year's resolution about killing all the Jews, an agent told the court in an initial arrest filing.

Bradford became the target of an investigation after FBI agents began tracing anti-Semitic messages posted to a public internet forum that carries extremist content, a federal agent said in arrest papers.

Agents said Bradford was tied to a Telegram messaging account and an Amazon.com account, where several product reviews were posted for a drill press and 3d printer components, including one that contained an anti-Semitic phrase and, allegedly, a partial photo of one of Bradford's hands, that showed a finger tattoo with the word, "hate."

Another investigator said the tattoo matched a booking photo of Bradford from a previous arrest, and the online activity allegedly linked Bradford to two white extremist communities: the, "San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods," and the, "National Socialist Death Squad."

Los Angeles County court records show Bradford was sentenced to state prison for burglary in 2012 and was previously charged in several other criminal cases.