1 dead, 1 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

By Missael Soto

One man is dead and another injured following a shooting in Boyle Heights Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Wabush Avenue, according to the LAPD.

The deceased is believed to be in his 20s.

The other shooting victim was transported to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

No arrests were made and a suspect description was not immediately available.

