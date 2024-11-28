1 person found dead following house fire in Hollywood Hills

One person is dead following a fire at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a call about a two-story hillside home burning around 4:43 p.m. The flames were confined to the first floor of the home located at 8551 W. Lookout Mountain Avenue.

An older adult male was discovered deceased inside of the burning home, according to the LAFD.

Neighbors say the man who died was 86-year-old William de Rothschild, known for his love of vintage cars.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"His thing was cars. He was an expert on vintage race cars, and he would show me some of his vintage race cars, and he knew so much about them, said Brian Linse, a next door neighbor. "He had a vintage race car that had belonged to Frank Sinatra, and another one that had belonged to Michael Jordan."

It took 45 LAFD firefighters 33 minutes to extinguish the fire.

"We know to be on the alert when I heard there was a structure fire. I texted my girlfriend ‘Structure fire be ready,'" said Linse.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.