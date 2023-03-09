Carson

$100,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Carson Hit-and-Run

Carson Sheriff Station hope new information will surge on the fatal hit-and-run in Carson with the new reward being offered.

By City News Service

Officials hold news conference with family of hit and run victim.

Authorities on Thursday were hoping that a $100,000 reward would help generate clues to find the hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a pedestrian in Carson earlier this year.

Jamaal Freeman, 34, was injured on Jan. 3 at about 5 a.m. at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

At a news conference Thursday morning at the Carson Sheriff's Station, authorities announced the reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

“Jamaal was such a good man,” Freeman's mother, Jestina Jones, said at the news conference. 

“I want to have closure for my son. Please, please, if you're a mother, if you know your son has done something, please let him turn himself in.”

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family had raised about $15,000 as of Thursday morning. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Carson Sheriff's Station at 310-830-1123, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

