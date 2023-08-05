2 killed in boat fire in Long Beach: Fire department

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized Saturday when a boat caught fire in Long Beach, the city’s fire department said.

The blaze was reported around 5:15 p.m. in Alamitos Bay when the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) were called near the 200 block of Marina Drive. There, a 35-foot vessel was on fire for reasons that are still unclear.

"(There were) reports that the boat was undergoing fueling operations at the time of the fire," said LBFD Capt. Jake Heflin. "That is still obviously part of the ongoing investigation."

Heflin added fire personnel moved the boat to what he described as an "isolation dock" to minimize the risk of having fuel in the water or any other environmental impacts.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, the surviving victims suffered burn-related injuries in the incident. The severity of those injuries has not been revealed.

Authorities have not shared the names of the deceased, but described them as two women in their 60s.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those that were impacted by this unfortunate incident," Heflin said.

The investigation is ongoing.