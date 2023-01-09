2023 Golden Globes Prompt Street Closures, Parking Restrictions

The Golden Globes are right around the corner, which for residents in Beverly Hills will mean street closures and parking restrictions.

Some closures began Sunday and will continue through Wednesday. Some streets will remain open but will have lane reductions in place. The awards show itself begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton.

Here’s what to expect, according to the City of Beverly Hills:

Street closures:

North Santa Monica Boulevard

Westbound: Complete lane closures from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East through 6 a.m. Wednesday

Complete lane closures from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East through 6 a.m. Wednesday Eastbound: Complete lane closures from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard from 2 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Alternate Routes: South Santa Monica Boulevard to remain open in both directions

Wilshire Boulevard

Eastbound/Westbound: Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. Monday

Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. Monday Eastbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and North Santa Monica Boulevard (local access to residents and Country Club guests in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Drive and Tenton Drive and adjacent alleys:

These streets will be “local access only” beginning at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. All streets will be posted with no parking signs at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday

Parking Restrictions

Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday

Whittier Drive: ​​ Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Drive

Carmelita Avenue:​ Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Drive

Elevado Avenue:​​ Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Drive

Trenton Drive:​​ Whittier Drive to Wilshire Boulevard

Walden Drive: ​ Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue

Residents without a parking permit can receive a parking exemption by calling 310-285-2548 or going to the City of Beverly Hills website.