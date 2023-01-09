2023 Golden Globes Prompt Street Closures, Parking Restrictions

The Golden Globes are right around the corner, which for residents in Beverly Hills will mean street closures and parking restrictions.
Some closures began Sunday and will continue through Wednesday. Some streets will remain open but will have lane reductions in place. The awards show itself begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton.
Here’s what to expect, according to the City of Beverly Hills:
Street closures:
North Santa Monica Boulevard
- Westbound: Complete lane closures from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East through 6 a.m. Wednesday
- Eastbound: Complete lane closures from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard from 2 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Alternate Routes: South Santa Monica Boulevard to remain open in both directions
Wilshire Boulevard
- Eastbound/Westbound: Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. Monday
- Eastbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and North Santa Monica Boulevard (local access to residents and Country Club guests in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Drive and Tenton Drive and adjacent alleys:
- These streets will be “local access only” beginning at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. All streets will be posted with no parking signs at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday
Parking Restrictions
Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday
- Whittier Drive: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Drive
- Carmelita Avenue: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Drive
- Elevado Avenue: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Drive
- Trenton Drive: Whittier Drive to Wilshire Boulevard
- Walden Drive: Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue
Residents without a parking permit can receive a parking exemption by calling 310-285-2548 or going to the City of Beverly Hills website.