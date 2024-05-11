Pasadena

3 dead, 3 injured after Tesla crashes into building in Pasadena

All victims were inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, some of whom were local high schoolers.

By Anastassia Olmos and Missael Soto

A Tesla crashed into the face of a building Saturday morning leaving three dead and three others in the hospital in Pasadena.

The crash occurred around 2:30 AM near Sierra Madre on Foothill Boulevard and Vista Street.

According to Pasadena Police, the Tesla with six passengers ran a red light at high speed, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle hit a curb before slamming into the building, fatally ejecting three occupants and injuring the others, aged between 17 and 22.

Some of those involved were students at Maranatha High School, according to school officials.

Maranatha High School expressed sadness and called for prayers for those affected. “We mourn this immense loss… During this difficult time, we turn to our faith in Christ Jesus for comfort and strength and ask others to join us in praying for all who are suffering due to this tragedy.”

Lieutenant Anthony Russo of the Pasadena Police provided details of the crash, highlighting the extensive damage that cause power outages in the area.

Utility workers restored power in the area as police investigated whether the driver was impaired, reviewing footage from the Tesla's cameras. The names of the victims have not been released pending family notification.

