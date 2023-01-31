San Bernardino County

3 Killed in Home in Unincorporated Montclair Neighborhood

By Rudy Chinchilla

Overhead shot shows deputy standing next to police SUV
Police Tuesday were investigating the killing of three people inside a home in an unincorporated area of Montclair.

Deputies found the three adult victims after being called to the home on the 4800 block of Ramona Place at 9:06 p.m. Monday, a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said. There had been no arrests as of Tuesday morning.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a still-active scene Tuesday morning. Several deputies had blocked off the street either side of the house while homicide detectives entered and exited the home, seemingly focusing a portion of the investigation in the backyard.

A police K-9 was also sniffing around the area.

Authorities were not immediately releasing more information.

