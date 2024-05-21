3 teens arrested in string of convenience store burglaries in Orange County

Three teens were arrested Monday after a string of overnight convenience store robberies followed by a short pursuit that ended in the Long Beach area.

According to investigators, the group is responsible for at least six convenience store robberies that began more than a week ago. Two of the people in the group remain at large.

Sherri Spiegel, a clerk at Circle K in Anaheim, was working overnight when the group rushed and began jumping on the counter. A large bottle of liquor was thrown at Spiegel as others in the group proceeded to rip off the register.

"There was one that was standing on the counter and he was literally — he had evil in him," said Spiegel. "I just kinda ran, I ran to the office, I barricaded myself in the office."

Spiegel called 9-1-1 from the back office and watched from the security cameras as they stole her car too. Police said the group attempted another robbery with her car just a mile away.

Spiegel learned her store wasn't the only one that was hit after she noticed multiple registers in the back of the thieves' getaway vehicle. The same vehicle led Lakewood sheriff's deputies on a pursuit Monday afternoon that ended in Long Beach.

"People just need to stop, just stop. They’re not making this world any better by doing this crap," said Spiegel.

The Circle K clerk got her car back and is expected to return to work soon.

Lakewood Sheriff's Department said the three people arrested are all teens, two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old. At least two of them have a previous criminal history.