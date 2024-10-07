7-Eleven ransacked, worker assaulted by large group in Anaheim

A 7-Eleven was ransacked and a worker was assaulted after a large group of people stormed inside the store in Anaheim.

Authorities received simultaneous calls Sunday morning about a street takeover and a robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven on 550 South Knott Avenue.

When officers arrived, the cars had dispersed as well as the large group of people inside the 7-Eleven.

A group of about 40 people rushed inside, stealing merchandise and cash from the register, according to the store owner. It's unclear how much merchandise and money was taken.

While the robbery was in progress, multiple people assaulted the 7-Eleven clerk as he attempted to stop the thieves. The worker suffered a bloody nose from the assault.

Anaheim police are investigating the robbery and assault. No arrests have been made.

The city has had illegal street takeovers in the past but robberies like this are unusual, according to Anaheim PD Seargent Matt Stutter.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to reach out to the Anaheim Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS