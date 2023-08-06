Riverside County

Aircraft crashes in Riverside County, sheriff's department says

Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova said officials are "still working out the details on how many injuries and, unfortunately, fatalities."

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighting helicopter crashed Sunday while responding to a vegetation fire in Cabazon in Riverside County.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the area of Apache Trail and Pipeline Road around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports of an air emergency. According to Cal Fire, the aircraft that went down was contracted to be used when firefighting resources needed a boost.

"Unknown of a lot of information at this time," said Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova. "We are still working out the details on how many injuries and, unfortunately, fatalities."

Video footage from the scene showed the coroner arriving at the scene. It is unclear how many occupants were in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyPlane crash
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us