Aircraft crashes in Riverside County, sheriff's department says

A firefighting helicopter crashed Sunday while responding to a vegetation fire in Cabazon in Riverside County.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the area of Apache Trail and Pipeline Road around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports of an air emergency. According to Cal Fire, the aircraft that went down was contracted to be used when firefighting resources needed a boost.

"Unknown of a lot of information at this time," said Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova. "We are still working out the details on how many injuries and, unfortunately, fatalities."

Video footage from the scene showed the coroner arriving at the scene. It is unclear how many occupants were in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.