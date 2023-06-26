Lancaster

Amber Alert: Armed man accused of kidnapping wife, baby in Lancaster

Authorities warn the suspect is armed and dangerous.

By Helen Jeong and Lauren Coronado

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning as authorities rushed to catch up with a man who allegedly kidnapped his wife and their 2-month-old daughter.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez is armed and dangerous, and his wife, 31-year-old Sabrina Sanchez, left with the suspect “out of fear for their safety.”

“Suspect Sanchez has made recent threats to murder his wife and child, and he’s believed to be armed with a handgun,” the department said in a statement.

Sanchez-Jimenez also committed a sexual assault upon a family member, according to the LASD.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with Colorado license plate AUI-X94.

The alleged kidnapper is described to be 5’8” tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver shorts.

Investigators said the adult victim is 5’2” and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red/black dress.

Their 2-month-old baby, Itzel Sanchez, has brown hair and eyes, according to the LASD bulletin.

The Amber Alert is issued for Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, San Diego and Imperial counties.

Authorities are urging the public to call 911 if they stop the suspect or victims.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.

