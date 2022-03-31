Tens of thousands of acres in Angeles National Forest closed since a 2020 wildfire are reopening.

The land has been off-limits since the Bobcat Fire burned about 115,000 acres in the forest north of Los Angeles. The fire and damage forced the closure of 143,000 acres within the national forest because of safety concerns and restoration plans.

About 60% of that area, or 86,000 acres, will reopen on Friday.

The general areas set to reopen are long Angeles Crest Highway east of Shortcut Saddle, including Mount Waterman, Islip Peak Trail, Dawson Saddle Trail, Cloudburst Summit, Charlton Picnic Area and Devil's Canyon Trail.

Buckhorn Campground was expected to reopen, but forest officials said that area will remain closed due to snow.

"We know the public is anxious to revisit their favorite places in the forest and monument and appreciate the public's patience with the expiring closure order while we sought to ensure public safety and natural resource protection since the Bobcat Fire,'' Tom Torres, acting forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, said in a statement. "We continue to ask visitors to exercise caution and recreate responsibly while they enjoy their public lands."

Visitors were asked to wear proper hiking boots and avoid trying to cross landslide areas or major sections of missing trails. They also warned people to be on the lookout for dead trees that could fall.

Visitors should not venture into areas that are still closed. Forest officials said some areas could remain closed for years due to safety hazards and efforts to restore the environment.

