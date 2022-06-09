Man Charged With Killing Man at Malibu Campground is Convicted of Attacking Deputies

A jury in downtown LA convicted a man of attacking two deputies while awaiting trial for the murder of a father shot to death while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

Anthony Rauda, 46, was not in court when the verdict was read Thursday afternoon in Downtown LA.

The jurors also found true an aggravating factor on one of the counts - that Rauda is a danger to society. That finding can affect sentencing.

Rauda is also awaiting trial for the murder of 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette, who was shot to death in 2018 as he slept inside a tent at the Park with his 2 and 4-year-old daughters at his side. The children were unhurt.

Rauda is also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder for a series of seemingly random shootings around the park that date back to 2016. He has pleaded not guilty.

The jury Thursday returned guilty verdicts on two counts of battery on a peace officer for 2 incidents that happened inside the courthouse lockup following his arrest in the murder case.

One happened in March, 2020 when Rauda was accused to of punching a deputy in the jaw and wrenching the deputy’s wrist.

The second was in 2021 when Rauda was accused of attacking a deputy with a pencil, after Rauda was removed from a hearing for an outburst.