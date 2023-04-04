Get to Know Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover, the Trailblazing Astronaut Who Will Fly Around the Moon

Victor Glover of Pomona has been chosen to be the pilot of NASA’s Artemis II mission, making history to become the first person of color to fly around the moon.

While training for the mission, the former U.S. Navy captain sat down with Today In LA’s Lynette Romero and Robin Winston.

NBCLA: What was it like for you to find out you’re selected for the mission?

Glover: It was humbling and shocking.

Your father says it’s “pretty amazing” that his son is set to become the first person of color to fly around the moon. How has your family influenced your career?

As NASA and our partner agencies prepare us to go on this mission and come back safely, we’re going to prepare our families for our journey. Our families will work together to be there for each other. Family is everything.

What inspired you to become an astronaut?

I had wanted to join the Navy Seal, but my father said, “With your engineering degree from Cal Poly and being a pilot – you never know. You may become an astronaut.” Listening to my father and mother has been the most important influence in my life.

What would you tell your younger self about this amazing achievement?

I’d tell my younger self that it’s going to be okay. Not knowing what the future would hold, not knowing how to get through college -- no one in my family had graduated from college -- that was a big fear of mine.

But that statement needs to be completed: It’s going to be okay because you are going to work so hard.

You’re now living in Texas. What do you prefer: In-N-Out or Whataburger?

In-N-Out

Mexican food or Tex-Mex?

Mexican food, especially street tacos. (Carne asada!)

What kind of music will you be listening to on Artemis II?

I haven’t decided, but you’ll have to tune in real life. We’ll have a playlist, and we’ll share that.

You have almost 100,000 followers on Instagram. Do you manage your social media account on your own?

I take recommendations from NASA, but I try to do it myself. It is authentic. My kids listen and watch. I know it’s a powerful way to reach our youth.

You have a lot on your plate before the mission. How do you manage your stress?

I try to take advantage of the time when I can do nothing. I have four kids, so I spend some time playing driver and supporter, going to all their activities. When I have some time to just sit in quiet, I like to read and write.

I spend time journaling to capture these amazing things that we're going through -- sometimes going really fast. And journaling has been one of the most important things I've started through my space mission. I'm so glad I did it because I read things that I wrote in space, and I didn't remember them until I went back and read my journal.

You graduated from Ontario High School. What would you tell students there?

I’m going to come see you guys. Thank you for the motivation you’ve given me. I hope I inspire you, but you inspire me.

What else would you tell young students and future astronauts?

It’s going to be okay because you're going to work so hard. And while you're working hard, be resilient. Don't just go through those challenges. Get better through those challenges. Be a lifelong learner. Learn inside the classroom but outside the classroom as well -- and bring those together. What you bring in your heart and head and hands is your contribution.

Continue to work to become the best you can be. And last, be a good teammate. The world needs us to be better to each other to protect our planet and to protect human life.

And listen to your parents.