Educator accused of molesting multiple students arrested in Ventura County

Authorities announced the arrest of David Lane Braff Jr. on Friday, who is accused of molesting eight children at McKevett Elementary School in Santa Paula.

Braff, 42, worked from 2015 through 2019 as a school counselor at the elementary school in Ventura County. He is accused of molesting children between the ages of six and ten in a school office, according to Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Santa Paula Unified School District is aware of the recent arrest of a former employee regarding allegations of sexual abuse that occurred while the individual was employed with the District in 2018. At the time of the allegations, the District took immediate action by launching an internal investigation and working in close collaboration with law enforcement. The District remains fully committed to transparency and accountability and is continuing to cooperate with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office in its current proceedings. We take any allegations of misconduct seriously and are committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all members of our school community," wrote the Santa Paula Unified School District in statement.

Braff is facing 17 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years of age. He is also accused of a number of special allegations and aggravating factors in the criminal complaint.

The accused child molester was working as an assistant principle and school counselor at Ingenium Charter Middle School in Winnetka at the time of his arrest.

In a statement to NBCLA, his current employer wrote:

"Ingenium Charter Middle School is devastated to learn of the recent allegations. Upon learning of the allegations from McKevett Elementary in Ventura County, Ingenium took immediate actions to ensure the safety of its students. We take the safety and well-being of our students as our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all members of our community. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and will continue to provide any assistance necessary to support the investigation. Our thoughts remain with those affected, and we are dedicated to taking all necessary steps to uphold the trust and safety of our students, staff, and families. Ingenium encourages any individuals with relevant information to cooperate fully with law enforcement and to contact the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office."

Braff is expected to arraigned on Monday, Nov. 25. His bail was set at $3 million.

Authorities are urging individuals who believe they may have been victimized by Braff or witnessed "suspicious conduct," to contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator Greg Webb at 805-477-1627.