monterey park mass shooting

At Hemet Police Station, Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Involving Family

Hemet is located several dozen miles southeast of Monterey Park

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The suspect in a dance hall shooting rampage in Monterey Park went to a police station weeks before to report past poisoning allegations involving his family, police said Monday.

Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a Hemet police station Jan. 7 and 9, “alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the Hemet Police Department revealed.

Tran, who had a residence in Hemet, said he would return to the station with documentation of his claims, but he never returned, the department said. The department did not reveal further details about the gunman’s visit to the station.

Hemet is located several dozen miles southeast of Monterey Park.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police continue to investigate why Tran gunned down at least 11 people Saturday night during a Lunar New Year celebration. The 11th victim died Monday at a hospital. The shooting left another nine injured, including some who remain in critical condition.

Speaking with NBC News, Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said the motive might have involved a personal relationship somehow connected to the dance hall. Lo said there appeared to be a "history of domestic violence," but did not provide more details.

"We do understand that he may have had a history of visiting this dance hall and perhaps the motivation has to do with some personal relationships, but that’s something that I think investigators are still uncovering and investigating and we’ll probably find out more in the hours ahead or even days ahead," Lo said.

Local

California 1 hour ago

How to Get Free Tax Prep and a Faster Refund

California 1 hour ago

Why Are Flags at Half-Staff Today? The Tragedy Behind the Proclamation

Tran filed for divorce in 2005 in Los Angeles County, court records show. NBC News has reached out to the person believed to be his ex-wife for comment.

Hours after the shooting, police said Tran was found dead in a van in Torrance from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Star Ballroom Dance Studio's website said it was hosting an event Saturday night called "Star Night" from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter knew anyone at the dance hall event.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of two victims: My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63.

This article tagged under:

monterey park mass shootingHemetMonterey Park
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us