Man in stolen LADWP vehicle arrested after chase and lengthy standoff in Atwater Village

A man in a stolen Los Angeles Department of Water and Power SUV was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit and standoff that lasted for hours in Atwater Village.

Law enforcement responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and a pursuit ensued after the driver refused to yield. The chase came to an end near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Edenhurst Avenue.

There, the driver refused to exit the vehicle.

Details about the SUV theft were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video from New Chopper 4 showed the man making gestures at officers.

At least three officers were injured after the man rammed their vehicles. He suffered a gunshot wound to a leg when officers fired at him, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference. Two officers were treated at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

"An extremely dangerous ordeal with our people's lives & other jeopardized by an apparent crazed individual,'' LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted. "Tremendous work by members of LAPD SWAT to safety resolve."