Newport Beach

Authorities searching for missing teen swimmer in Newport Beach

The swimmer never came to shore after going in the water with a friend.

By Missael Soto

Authorities are searching for a teen swimmer who went missing in Newport Beach Sunday evening.

The swimmer never came to shore after going in the water with a friend. The other swimmer who made it to shore called for help and reported his friend missing.

Marine safety was leading the search, with the assistance of Newport Beach lifeguards and State Park lifeguards.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Newport Beach
