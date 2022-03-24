The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the 30th consecutive day, increasing 1 cent to a record $6.031.

The average price has risen $1.244 during the streak, including 1 cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.209 higher than one month ago and $2.103 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 33rd consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to a record $5.989. It has risen $1.229 during the streak, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 13.8 cents more than one week ago, $1.187 higher than one month ago and $2.084 greater than one year ago.

The average gas price across the country for unleaded is $4.23 per gallon, according to AAA.

"Southern California gas prices are continuing to move higher due to refinery issues we have been experiencing recently," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

California has been one of the states hit the hardest with the rise in gas prices and they are expected to continue to soar. On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to provide up to an $800 rebate to California car owners to help offset the cost of gas.

The debit cards will not be available until July at the earliest.

While the Los Angeles County average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline rose 14.2 cents over the past week and the Orange County average price 13.8 cents, the national average dropped 5.3 cents, primarily because of the lower global price of crude oil, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.