The search for a firefighter reported missing more than a week ago continued through the weekend.

Carlos Baltazar, who is part of the United States Forest Service Interagency Hotshot Crew, was reported missing Sept. 24 by family members. His car was found Sept. 20 on Highway 18 near Delta Avenue, northeast of Big Bear.

Baltazar, 35, was off duty at the time and not in the area of the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County.

HIs backpack was found about 75 yards from the car. K9 teams, bloodhounds a and sheriff's department aviation crews joined the search, but Baltazar has not been located.

Authorities Monday are working to determine a new search area. Searchers have been wearing GPS devices, which will help teams determine which areas have already been searched.