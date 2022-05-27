Census Bureau

Big Cities Saw a Population Decrease During the Pandemic. Here's Where LA Ranked

New Census data reveals that one of the countries largest cities saw population decrease during the pandemic.

By Chelsea Hylton

Getty

The country's largest cities, including Los Angeles, saw a decline in population during the pandemic, U.S. Census Bureau research shows.

Even though the pandemic is still prevalent and cases rise and fall, it seems that people are moving out of big cities.

Among the top 15 U.S. cities with the largest numeric decline from July 1, 2020 through July 1, 2021, LA ranked fourth on the list. The city saw an over 40,000 numeric decrease.

In the heat of the pandemic, economies across the country were severely impacted leaving many residents struggling to find work, pay bills, and keep up with the expenses of living in a big city.

Even though large cities in the West saw declines in population, the fastest-growing cities still remain in the West and South.

In 2021, LA still ranked as the country's second most populous city.

Among the top 15 fastest-declining U.S. cities and towns, San Francisco ranked No. 1 on the list as it saw a 6.3% decrease.

This article tagged under:

Census BureauPopulation growth and decline
