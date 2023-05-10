Boy, 12, Killed and Girl, 14, Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

A 12-year-old boy died and a 14-year-old girl was wounded following a drive-by shooting in Long Beach Tuesday night.

The boy, identified as Eric Gregory Brown III, was shot in the upper body and the 14-year-old was shot once in the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department said. The 14-year-old’s wound is considered non-life-threatening.

The pair, along with a 13-year-old girl, were on the sidewalk when a car with at least two men drove up and someone inside opened fire around 11:32 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, the LBPD said. The other girl was not physically hurt.

Long Beach Fire Department firefighters took the victims to a hospital, where the Eric died.

"I don't know what this world is coming to," said Cynthia Johnson, Eric's grandmother. "It's not safe out here anymore. What are we supposed to do? Where do we go from here?

"Who shoots kids?"

David Chen, father to the 14-year-old, said his daughter kept running after being shot in the leg. “I heard about the boy. He passed away, so I feel bad for him,” Chen added.

“The shooting that took place last night is devastating. A young boy’s life has been cut short due to an intolerable act of gun violence,” LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish said in a written statement. “While we mourn this loss as a community, our officers will not stop working to locate and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

Mayor Rex Richardson said he is heartbroken over a "senseless act of gun violence.

Last night, a child’s life was cut too short by a senseless act of gun violence. As a father, I am heartbroken.



We need our children to feel safe in our city. We must never accept this as normal. We must protect and prioritize our youth.



My heart goes out to the family and… https://t.co/rNRteKSlgC pic.twitter.com/uEMoP5zKxp — Office of Mayor Rex Richardson (@LongBeachMayor) May 10, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide hetectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.