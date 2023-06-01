Boy, 14, and Man Shot in Mid City

A 14-year-old boy was struck during a double shooting in Los Angeles’ Mid City neighborhood Thursday night.

The teen and a 30-year-old man were shot near the intersection of Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street around 6:42 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The victims’ condition was not immediately known.

The two gunmen were in a gray, older model four-door sedan, the LAPD said. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Guthrie Avenue toward La Cienega Boulevard.

Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not available. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact police. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.