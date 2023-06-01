Los Angeles

Boy, 14, and Man Shot in Mid City

By Rudy Chinchilla

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A 14-year-old boy was struck during a double shooting in Los Angeles’ Mid City neighborhood Thursday night.

The teen and a 30-year-old man were shot near the intersection of Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street around 6:42 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The victims’ condition was not immediately known.

The two gunmen were in a gray, older model four-door sedan, the LAPD said. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Guthrie Avenue toward La Cienega Boulevard.

Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not available. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact police. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesMid City
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us