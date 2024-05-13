Break-in spree at Glassell Park shopping center shakes up business owners

A spree of vandalism struck a shopping center in Glassell Park, leaving several businesses with smashed windows and owners shaken up.

The break-ins occurred shortly before 5 a.m., targeting five businesses in the area, according to police.

The aftermath reveals extensive damage, with shattered windows and other broken property, leaving multiple owners to deal with the fallout.

Surveillance video captured a burglar in action, forcefully breaking through the windows of the "Polka Polish Restaurant" in Glassell Park.

"I just want to speak to the coward who did it," said restaurant owner, Michael Buddy.

For Budney, the incident disrupted his plans for a typical Monday morning.

"I thought I would take my wife and daughter to lunch today after she’s getting out of school," said Budney.

Inside the restaurant, the burglar rifled through cabinets in search of cash but found none, leaving only a trail of destruction.

"It really goes to show, citywide, it can happen anywhere," said a Glassell Park resident.

Victor Bekyan, the owner of a laundromat that was also broken into, stressed the importance of caution to avoid a bigger loss.

"You just gotta be careful – don’t leave cash in the register," Bekyan said.

As authorities continue with their investigations, anyone with information on the break-ins are urged to contact the LAPD's Northeast station.