Bystander Struck During LAPD Pursuit Crash in South LA

A police chase left three people, one of whom was not involved in the chase, hospitalized in South Los Angeles Thursday night.

The stolen vehicle pursuit began at 7:43 p.m. in the area of Figueroa Street and Gage Avenue and ended a minute later near San Pedro Street and Gage Avenue when the driver leading the chase crashed into another vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle, as well as one person in the second vehicle, were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the LAPD said.

Video from the scene showed a sedan with major driver’s side and front-end damage pushed onto a sidewalk. A pickup truck with front-end damage was nearby.

It was the second time in less than 24 hours that an LAPD pursuit ended with a member of the public being hurt or killed. In Northridge, 19-year-old Cal State Northridge student Erick Barbosa-Guardado died when a driver being chased by LAPD officers ran a red light and struck him.

At the end of January, two people in a sedan died in Panorama City after being hit by the driver of a pickup during yet another LAPD pursuit.