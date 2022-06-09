This Orange County Ice Cream Shop Was Just Ranked the Best in California

California’s best ice cream is apparently in our own backyard.

That’s according to a Yelp ranking released this week on the best ice cream shops in every U.S. state and Canadian province.

Taking the top title for California — Costa Mesa’s Confetti Ice & Custard, which specializes in ice cream, Italian ice and soft serve.

The shop offers desserts for practically everyone — including those looking for vegan, gluten free and dairy free options.

From espresso and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake ice cream to margarita Italian ice — there’s a flavor for every taste.

Their products are “handcrafted on site in small batches," according to the shop’s website.

The shop first opened in 2012 and has nearly 1,600 Yelp reviews, earning an impressive four-and-a-half star rating.

One reviewer called the Orange County small business the “Starbucks” of ice cream because of the endless desert options and flavor combinations.

Confetti Ice & Custard is located at 1175 Baker Street in Costa Mesa and is open daily.

To take a look at the ice cream flavors the business offers, click here and for the full Yelp ranking, click here.

Yelp says the list was based on the total number of reviews and ratings between April 2021 and 2022.