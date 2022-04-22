California Department of Public Health

California Launches Chatbot to Combat COVID-19 Misinformation

California has recently become the first state to launch a chatbot that will help combat misinformation about COVID-19 especially in Spanish-speaking communities.

By Chelsea Hylton

The California Department of Public Health has partnered with WhatsApp to launch a Spanish- and English-speaking chatbot that will help provide accurate information about COVD-19 and vaccines.

Users will receive up-to-date information regarding updates about the virus, information about how to book vaccine appointments, and how to obtain vaccine records.

The service is completely free and can be accessed by scanning a QR code or texting "hola" to 833-422-1090.

People without internet access can call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255 (833-4CA-4ALL), and has resources with multiple languages.

