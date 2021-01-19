Three More People Arrested in SoCal in Connection With Capitol Riot

FBI agents have made three more arrests in Southern California related to the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., law enforcement sources tell the NBC4 I-Team.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning. John Strand, 37, and Simone Gold, 55, were arrested Monday.

All three, who were arrested in Beverly Hills, are expected to make their initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon on charges related to unauthorized entry to the Capitol.

The recent arrests follow last week's arrest of a man in Glendora,, marking the first arrest in Southern California related to the events in Washington D.C.

A man in Glendora has been arrested following last week's Capitol building riot. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021.