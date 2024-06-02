Car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in downtown LA

A vehicle-to-vehicle shooting took place early Sunday morning leaving one dead and two injured in the heart of the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles.

The victims, a man between the ages of 17 and 20, a man in his 20s, and an 18-year-old woman, were stopped in a car along Maple Avenue and 12th Street when a suspect vehicle pulled up beside them.

A person emerged from the sunroof of the suspect vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking all three occupants, one of them fatally, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction and there is no vehicle description.

One of the men was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the other man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and it is unclear if it is gang-related or connected to any nearby events.

The LAPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.