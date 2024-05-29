Catalina Island Conservancy cancels plan to eradicate mule deer via helicopter marksmen

The Catalina Island Conservancy scrapped its plan to eradicate the mule deer population on Catalina Island with a helicopter marksman after receiving strong opposition from residents and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The decision follows a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors, led by Hahn, opposing the plan to shoot the deer from a helicopter.

The Catalina Island Conservancy will rework its plan and consider using other methodologies previously dismissed to eradicate the estimated 1,770 deer on the island.

Lauren Dennhardt, Senior Director of Conservation, announced the decision during a meeting with the Los Angeles County Fish and Wildlife Commission Wednesday morning.

"We have heard the concerns expressed by residents and by Supervisor Hahn, and per her request, we are working on revising our plan to prioritize other methodologies,” said Dennhardt.

According to Hahn's office, the Conservancy confirmed that it had taken the aerial shooting proposal off the table.

“I appreciate the Conservancy for listening to the serious concerns people had about this plan, especially from people living on the island,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I heard from residents who were terrified at the thought of bullets raining down from helicopters over their beloved island and others who couldn’t stand the thought of the deer carcasses that would be left in their wake. I am hopeful that the next plan that the Conservancy puts forward can earn more widespread support from residents and everyone who loves Catalina Island.”

Plans to eradicate the species are part of a restoration project by the Catalina Island Conservancy to restore and protect the island's native plants and species.

The mule deer were originally brought to Catalina Island more than 100 years ago to promote hunting tourism along with bison, pigs, and goats. Since then the goats and pigs have been eradicated, leaving only the bison population, which has been sterilized, and the deer.