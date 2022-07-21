heist

Two High-End Heists Target Chanel Stores in LA and Orange Counties

Two Chanel stores had items stolen and damage done to the property only 12 hours apart from one another.

By Staff Reports

Two Chanel stores in Beverly Grove and the Newport Beach Fashion Island had items stolen and damage done to the property only 12 hours apart from one another.

The burglary at Beverly Grove occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was considered a "smash and grab."

A video taken by an early morning worker caught a van crashing into the display case, as a crew of at least eight individuals in three vehicles proceeded to exit the van and take thousands of dollars worth of Chanel bags.

The white van was recovered, but there is still no description of the other two vehicles involved. Five individuals were taken into custody.

The robbery at the Chanel boutique in the Nieman Marcus took place 12 hours later, at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man was seen running through the door, ultimately breaking the glass. He and at least six others ran out of the store with thousands of dollars worth of Chanel bags.

The store was ransacked with more than a dozen handbags on the floor, and in the police pursuit, officers say the robbers were throwing the stolen Chanel bags out of the window and onto the 405 and 73 freeways.

Police are still looking for some of the people involved in the robbery.

